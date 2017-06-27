Sunearthsky
Meditations from the Midwest
June 27, 2017
the other side
June 27, 2017
native
June 26, 2017
country church bell
June 25, 2017
tater holler
June 24, 2017
hay bale outhouse
June 23, 2017
wild rudbeckia (black eyed susan)
June 22, 2017
midwest gothic
June 20, 2017
solstice sky
June 18, 2017
indigo twilight
June 14, 2017
standing in a meadow
June 11, 2017
wheat field
June 7, 2017
fairbury
June 1, 2017
grain bins in gold
May 29, 2017
reds
May 26, 2017
bale and tree
May 26, 2017
daisies
May 23, 2017
goblins
May 19, 2017
pines
May 16, 2017
movement
May 15, 2017
inmate computer stations
May 8, 2017
cell
