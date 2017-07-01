July 1, 2017summer linked Sharonlinked, macro photography, midwest photography, nature photography, photography Like this:Like Loading...
Love how the links and the background are contrasting which gives the photograph an perfect paradox and an ironic beauty.Love the name linked too.
Thank you! I enjoy contrasting textures and colors. Great comment :).
Pleasure’s mine.I thoroughly enjoy your photography it brings out the best.
I was thinking ‘love how the links blend into the background’ … but actually that’s another way of pointing out the paradox and the ironic beauty 🙂
Both lovely interpretations that make me happy. Thank you. 🙂
As the comment said above^….awesome presence of the chain in such an opposing environment, works so well ! Also, kudos on the pun.
Thank you!