November 11, 2017autumn unincorporated Sharonforgottonia, landscape photography, midwest photography, nature photography, photography, rural photography, unincorporated Like this:Like Loading...
I am digging this image. There’s a kind of melancholy to it. I must be reading that into it. I’ve spend a lot of time walking and biking and driving and motorcycling roads exactly like this. Thank you for posting it, Sharon.
Fall is by definition a little melancholy, don’t you think?
Wonderful comment, Kirk. Thank you.
Wonderful image…There is definitely something calming and soothing to it. Looks like a place called home.
My kind of territory!