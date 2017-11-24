6 thoughts on “red barn after harvest

  3. This world needs a Barn Revival. There is nothing quite as romantic as a rustic looking old barn like this one. I know where there are a few left, but they are fading fast – making way for metal pole barns with offices, HVAC, bathrooms, living area for hired help. What is the world coming to? Thanks for sharing this lovely picture.

    • Thanks, Jai. What lovely comments. I agree–they’re fading fast. More and more I appreciate living in a rural area where it’s possible to drive a few minutes and experience peace and tranquility.

