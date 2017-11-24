November 24, 2017autumn red barn after harvest Sharonforgottonia, landscape photography, midwest photography, photography, red barn after harvest, rural photography Like this:Like Loading...
So many windows in a barn!
Ha! This one is unusual, built by English immigrants in the 1880s. It’s well preserved and loved in this area.
I think those are for air circulation?
I think you are correct. Not sure those are actually windows, but vents. Probably would have been a hay loft in the upper part.
This world needs a Barn Revival. There is nothing quite as romantic as a rustic looking old barn like this one. I know where there are a few left, but they are fading fast – making way for metal pole barns with offices, HVAC, bathrooms, living area for hired help. What is the world coming to? Thanks for sharing this lovely picture.
Thanks, Jai. What lovely comments. I agree–they’re fading fast. More and more I appreciate living in a rural area where it’s possible to drive a few minutes and experience peace and tranquility.
Interesting design!