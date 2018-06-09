summer

tillerman

Tea for the Tillerman
Bring tea for the Tillerman
Steak for the sun
Wine for the woman who made the rain come
Seagulls sing your hearts away
‘Cause while the sinners sin, the children play
Oh Lord, how they play and play
For that happy day, for that happy day
– Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam

    • Yes, an Amish farmer. I was shooting his horses from my car when he walked out of the barn right into camera frame. We had a nice chat before he climbed aboard, gave the signal, and off they went to plow the field.

