Tea for the Tillerman
Bring tea for the Tillerman
Steak for the sun
Wine for the woman who made the rain come
Seagulls sing your hearts away
‘Cause while the sinners sin, the children play
Steak for the sun
Wine for the woman who made the rain come
Seagulls sing your hearts away
‘Cause while the sinners sin, the children play
Oh Lord, how they play and play
For that happy day, for that happy day
For that happy day, for that happy day
– Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam
Love the B&W treatment. Well done, Sharon. 🙂
Thank you, Frank.
Lovely image and thank you for the poem to accompany. this looks as tho it is an Amish farmer.
Yes, an Amish farmer. I was shooting his horses from my car when he walked out of the barn right into camera frame. We had a nice chat before he climbed aboard, gave the signal, and off they went to plow the field.