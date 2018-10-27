3 thoughts on “the water from the woods (europe bay)

    • Hi Brett, I love this comment (and that you called Lake Michigan a sea — because it is that: an inland sea). Door County, WI has miles of lake shore forests and woods of the most diverse type. One can hike along the shoreline and be in the deep woods while listening to the waves and seagulls. The best of two worlds. Thank you! 🙂 🙂

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.