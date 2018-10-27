October 27, 2018fall the water from the woods (europe bay) Sharondoor county, europe bay, landscape photography, midwest photography, nature photography, the water from the woods, wisconsin Like this:Like Loading...
Sharon, nice capture of a seaside area abutting a forested one, something that I’ve not seen often.
Hi Brett, I love this comment (and that you called Lake Michigan a sea — because it is that: an inland sea). Door County, WI has miles of lake shore forests and woods of the most diverse type. One can hike along the shoreline and be in the deep woods while listening to the waves and seagulls. The best of two worlds. Thank you! 🙂 🙂
Awesome! 🙂