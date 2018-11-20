November 20, 2018autumn green lights Sharongreen lights, landscape photography, midwest photography, nature photography, photography, rural photography, thanksgiving It doesn’t have to be the blue Iris, it could be weeds in a vacant lot.. just pay attention, then patch a few words together.. this isn’t a contest, but the doorway into thanks… – Mary Oliver, Praying Like this:Like Loading...
Much closer to the blue iris than the weeds in the vacant lot…but Oliver has such a wonderful way of expressing thanks for the simple, subtle, beautiful things around us. Happy Thanksgiving.